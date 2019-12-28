Rachael Siddoway is on state 31 of her 50-state tour raising awareness for a cause very close to her heart.
She authored "An Impossible Life", a book about her mother's struggle with mental illness. She's been promoting the book across the country by donating it to libraries. She's hoping to spread her mother's story to provide hope for others struggling with mental illness.
"My mother now has been stable for years and currently has a beautiful life. She has a happy 27-year marriage, three children in college thriving, and is fully functioning with joy! There is HOPE," Siddoway said.
Siddoway will be at the Spokane Public Library on Saturday, December 28 at 10:30 AM. To learn more about her book, click HERE.
