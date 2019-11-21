COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After a rogue library-goer hid several copies of a book about President Trump, the author paid a visit to the Coeur d'Alene Public Library and brought several more copies with him.
Last year, copies of "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump," and other books, started disappearing from the shelves at the library.
Library workers said most of the books that went missing were "anti-Trump," or had to do with immigration and the LGBTQ+ community. Workers said they only learned about the books going missing after the person hiding them sent an anonymous letter that said they didn't agree with the books.
The story quickly went viral, catching the attention of National media outlets, and eventually, the attention of author Rick Reilly.
"My brother sent me an article, (and said) some guy is hiding your book, and I'm like is the cover that bad? (My brother) said no, they don't agree with your book.
"I had to come to Coeur d'Alene, because someone was going around hiding my book, and other people's books, just because they don't agree the take of it," Reilly said.
Reilly brought 10 copies of his book with him, which he signed and hid around the library, in the hopes the the average person would stumble upon it. Reilly said if you find a copy, you're welcome to keep it.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Public Library, once the word got out about the disappearing books, the community stepped up and began donating money and books to replace the ones that had been hidden.
The Late Show Host, Stephen Colbert even got in on the book-hiding action by sending a giant copy of "Whose Boat is This Boat," a parody book of quotes by President Trump during his visit to areas hit hard by Hurricane Florence. The quotes were compiled by The Late Show staff and made into a children's book.
An accompanying letter, penned by Colbert said, "I was dismayed to hear that many prominent books criticizing Donald Trump have been repeatedly hidden in your library... I was particularly upset to hear that one of the books being hidden was 'Whose Boat is This Boat'... so to stop it from ever being hidden again, please accept a special version of our book."
"My mom used to love going to the library, and one thing she said is that you can read about anything in the world in the library," Reilly said. "That's true when you think about. Left, Right, Democrat, Republican, Russian, Chinese; you can read about anything and nobody has the right to go 'yeah, except that, so I'm going to hid it.'"
