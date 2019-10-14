SPOKANE, Wash. - A long-suspected drug dealer was arrested by Spokane patrol officers and narcotics detectives.
According to the Spokane Police Department, on September 27, officers and the department's Anti-Crime Team obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of E. Decatur regarding 64-year-old Michelle Wilkinson.
Multiple people were detained, along with Wilkinson and authorities found a small amount of meth, OxyContin pills and a sawed-off double barrel shotgun.
Wilkinson was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Wilkinson has long been a suspect in narcotics dealing, according to police. Back in 2017, they severed a different warrant at the same location and recovered guns, drugs and cash.
