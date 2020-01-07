SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are hoping someone might be able to help identify a robbery suspect who hit a convenience store employee with his car as he fled the scene.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies first responded to a report of a robbery at the Petro Station at 10506 W. Aero Road in West Spokane County on December 23, just after 3:10 pm.
A woman who works at the station said she saw a man grab approximately $3.00 worth of food from the roller grill and flee from the store without paying. She followed the suspect into the parking lot, yelling for him to stop.
The suspect got into the driver's seat of a white two-door 90s Honda with a sunroof. The employee stood in front of the car while trying to take a picture.
The suspect then pulled forward, nudging her, before he accelerated and hit the victim. She landed on the hood before the suspect hit the breaks, causing the victim to slide off the driver's side of the hood.
Then the suspect accelerated again, hitting the victim once more and knocking her to the ground as he drove away.
The suspect was described as a white man, 25-30 years old, possibly 6'02", approximately 200 pounds with red hair.
The victim also said a blond woman was seated in the passenger's seat of the car during the incident.
The victim received medical attention at the scene for a sore knee and ankle but was not transported by ambulance. She later sought additional treatment on her own.
The Honda appeared to be full of property/trash, according to the Sheriff's Office, which indicated to the victim that the suspect and possibly the woman, may be living out of the vehicle.
Investigators hope the unidentified passenger, who may not have known the suspect's criminal intentions, would contact them to identify the suspect and provide a statement.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or who can help identify the suspect is urged to call Detective Keyser at (509)477-6611 and reference case #10180094.
