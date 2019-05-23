SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities are asking the public to stay on the lookout for a number of wanted fugitives.
The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is looking for the following people:
Anthony Gibson, 26, is wanted for Department of Corrections escape from Brownstone work release, assault with a knife and obstructing justice. He's described as 6'1," 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Abran Gibson, 28, is wanted for Department of Corrections escape from community custody. He's described as 6'2," 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
David Ford, 48, is wanted for Department of Corrections escape from work release. He's described as 6'1," 210 pounds with brown hair eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives should call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters don't have to give their name to collect the cash fugitive reward.
Crime Stoppers fugitives are considered potentially dangerous and should only be contacted by law enforcement professionals.