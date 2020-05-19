SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public's help looking for two stolen cars.
According to the task force, two Mercedes-Benz convertibles were reported stolen from the Inchelium area in early May. It was suspected the cars were being transported to Spokane, where they were sold.
One of the cars is said to be a gray metallic 2001 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL with British Columbia license plate 237XWT. The other is a light gold 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500SL with British Columbia license plate FA026A.
Please contact Washington State Patrol Detective Steve White of the Spokane Regional Auto Task Force with any information about the cars or the suspect(s) involved. He can be reached at (509)838-9383 or by email at steve.white@wsp.wa.gov.
