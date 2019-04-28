SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Authorities are continuing to follow up on a reported hit and run that happened last Tuesday evening.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a call on April 23 that a man was bleeding in the area of N. Williams Road, north of Trent.
Personnel arrived and provided medical treatment to a man who was transported from the scene for his injuries, including a broken leg. SVFD requested a deputy to respond, believing the man may have been the victim of a hit and run.
Spokane Valley deputies arrived and began the initial investigation.
Late Friday night, deputies received information the victim, who had sustained serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries, died earlier in the evening while in the hospital.
Saturday, investigators continued to work at the scene.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death at a later date, when appropriate.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or witnessed what occurred is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.