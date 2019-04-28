Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... .TEMPERATURES THE NEXT FEW NIGHTS WILL BE AT OR BELOW FREEZING AROUND SPOKANE, COUER D'ALENE, PULLMAN, MOSCOW, POMEROY, JULIAETTA, AND KENDRICK. LOW TEMPERATURES ON MONDAY MORNING, TUESDAY MORNING, AND POSSIBLY WEDNESDAY MORNING WILL BE IN THE UPPER 20S AND LOW 30S. SENSITIVE PLANTS AND VEGETABLES WILL BE VULNERABLE TO FREEZING TEMPERATURES. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY... * TEMPERATURES...LOWS IN THE LOWER 30S. POCKETS OF UPPER 20S IN SHELTERED VALLEYS. * TIMING...MIDNIGHT THROUGH 8 AM MONDAY. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE VEGETATION COULD BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF EXPOSED TO FREEZING TEMPERATURES. * LOCATIONS...PECK, CULDESAC, GIFFORD, COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, POMEROY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL NEWLY PLANTED VEGETABLES AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&