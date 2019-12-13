Update: December 13, 2019
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says it has found a person of interest from a pedestrian hit and run at a Hayden gas station, but no arrests have been made at this time.
The Sheriff's Office secured a warrant for a vehicle of interest in the hit and run that left 61-year-old Stephen Walson with serious but non life-threatening injuries. A search of the vehicle indicated it was involved in the hit and run.
"We also have an investigative lead, but at this time no arrests have been made so that person has not been named," the KCSO said in a release.
Deputies continue to gather further information and evidence.
Update: December 11, 2019
HAYDEN, Idaho - Authorities have identified a potential vehicle of interest after a pedestrian was hit at a Hayden gas station.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle has been seized and investigators are working on getting a search warrant. Once that happens, the vehicle will be processed for any evidence that might link it to the incident.
Investigators also interviewed the owners of the vehicle, but at this time, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office isn't ready to release any names or information about them.
More details will be released once the results of the search are completed.
The Sheriff's Office also extended its thanks to the public for submitting leads. The vehicle was found as a result of a lead and information that was passed to the investigators.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at (208)446-1300.
Previous Coverage:
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a vehicle that hit a pedestrian at a Hayden gas station and fled the scene.
The KCSO says on Monday around 4:50 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies and Northern Lakes Fire & EMS responded to the intersection of N. Ramsey Rd. and W. Hayden Ave. regarding a pedestrian hit-and-run collision in the gas station parking lot.
First responders discovered on scene that 61-year-old Stephen Walson suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Kootenai Health.
Deputies were unable to locate any witnesses on scene who observed the collision, but the gas station provided surveillance video of the incident. A dark-colored small SUV was observed running over Walson, before stopping and fleeing the scene.
Upon searching the area and following up on information, the identity of the driver and vehicle is unknown by deputies at this time.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their assistance in identifying the vehicle or driver. If anyone was a witness or recognizes the vehicle they are asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300
