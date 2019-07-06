BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities said they've identified the body of a man found in an Idaho river as a 19-year-old who went missing in the water a month ago.
The Ada County Sheriff's office said Ezekiel Vargas of Nampa was discovered by kayakers on the Boise River Thursday afternoon, miles away from where he was last seen.
Vargas was with two others on June 5 when they jumped off the Star Bridge into the swift waters.
