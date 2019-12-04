Authorities in Nampa looking for culprit of port-a-potty fires

NAMPA, Idaho - Authorities in Nampa are hoping someone might be able to help them with a bit of a stinky situation.
Firefighters recently responded to a fire in West Park and found a fully engulfed port-a-potty. In fact, it was the second portable toilet that's been burned at West Park.
The Police Department is looking for anyone with information on the arsons.
Tipsters can call the investigating officer and leave a voicemail at (208)468-5634 or leave a web tip at 343COPS.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.