Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire, putting out flames in a very large chicken coop, similar to the size of a shed, in Airway Heights.
11 chickens were killed in the fire. No firefighters were injured.
Crews responded to North Craig Road just before midnight Monday, where they found flames and smoke coming from the large chicken coop. Airway Heights and Spokane county Fire District 10 assisted in the take down.
When KHQ crews arrived, there were no visible flames, but smoke was billowing from the structure.
Authorities are still looking into what caused the fire, but the fire is under control.