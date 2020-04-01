SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a man's body was left unattended in North Spokane Wednesday morning.
According to Spokane Police, responded to the area of 2000 E. Dalke Ave. for a report of a deceased man on the sidewalk around 6:40 a.m.
Officers secured the area and requested Major Crimes Detectives for the unattended death. Detectives will be processing the scene with assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff Forensics Unit and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.
Police say the death will be considered a homicide investigation until they can prove otherwise.
If you have any information that may assist detectives, including video surveillance from the area, SPD encourages you to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2020-20054972.
