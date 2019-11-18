METALINE, Wash. - The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were located last week by forestry workers in a wooded area in Metaline.
Pend Oreilly County Deputies responded the area near mile post 6 on Boundary Rd. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and confirmed there was skeletal human remains along with personal property. The Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigation Team responded to assist in processing the scene and collecting evidence.
Investigators believe the remains have been in that location for an extended period of time, possibly several years.
The remains were sent to the King County Medical Examiner's Office for DNA and dental records analysis in order to attempt to identify the remains.
Anyone who has possible information on the identity of the person is asked to call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office at 509-447-1980.
