RATHDRUM, Idaho - Rathdrum Police and Northern Lakes Fire are investigating three fires they say were started overnight in portable toilets over the last two days.
Northern Lakes Fire District Deputy Fire Marshal Chris Larson says they received a call around midnight on Tuesday to the Lakeland High School baseball field, and found the porta-potty there completely destroyed.
The next night, Northern Lakes Fire crews were called out to a new housing development being built southeast of Lakeland High School for another porta-potty on fire. That portable toilet wasn't completely destroyed. The third instance was discovered by crews while investigating the second call.
Deputy Fire Marshal Larson said each of these fires seem intentional, hence the need to get the word out to the community.
"As a public safety agency, our concern is for our citizens," Larson said via phone Thursday evening.
Neighbors around the new development in Rathdrum said a portable toilet was burned in front of their property when they were building their home five years ago.
"It tends to be that they are an easy target, it's something that's happened for many years," Larson said. "But usually one event might happen, so to have multiple it gives us a pattern and concern that we have someone or some individuals that are participating in a dangerous behavioral pattern that we'd like to protect our neighbors [from]."
Larson said another problem is the biohazard material that inevitably spills out of a portable toilet when it's burned.
"And the cleanup that's associated with that, then the loss to the company that owns them," Larson said. "It's more than just the dollar loss–it's the manpower for the public to use them around the baseball field for summer activities and the construction workers."
Authorities said they don't have a suspect or any leads as of Thursday evening, but Rathdrum Police were stepping up their patrols around new construction areas and Lakeland High School to try and put a stop to the fires.
Anyone with video of the incidents or information about these fires that could help investigators is encouraged to call Rathdrum Police at (208) 687-0711, or Northern Lakes Fire at (208) 687-1815.