POST FALLS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into the Links Golf Course Pro Shop in Post Falls.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect, who's described as tall and slender, broke an exterior window with a crow bar before rummaging through the shop.
It happened in the early morning hours of January 2. The suspect kept their face covered at all times in the video, but authorities are hopeful someone may be able to identify them based on their clothing or their walk.
If anyone has any information about the burglary, they are asked to contact Sgt. Jovick at (208)446-1367 or jjovick@kcgov.us. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.kcsheriff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.