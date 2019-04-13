Authorities looking for suspect in armed robbery at Spokane Valley Krispy Kreme

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A suspect is still on the loose after an armed robbery at a Spokane Valley Krispy Kreme.
Spokane Valley deputies responded to the business late Friday, April 12. Employees reported the suspect entered pointing a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
No one was hurt, but according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, employees were extremely frightened for their lives and felt they could have been shot at any moment.
The suspect was dressed in all black, including gloves, black hoodie and a mask, which covered his face except for a strip across his eyes and nose.
Due to the small amount of the suspect's skin that was exposed and his voice, he's believed to be a white man, generally described as 5'11" - 6'01" and about 180 to 200 pounds.
Deputies searched the area along with Deputy Hunt and his partner K9 Gunner, but were not able to find the suspect.
While searching the area, deputies received information from witnesses at Sullivan Park, who saw a man run across the Spokane River pedestrian bridge and get into an older "beat up" white SUV or pickup with a canopy.
Witnesses say he got into the vehicle and drove away rapidly. They weren't able to provide a description of the man or if anyone else was inside the vehicle.
At this time, police don't know if this man was the suspect involved in the robbery.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery, noticed anything suspicious or may have information that could help identify the suspect to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.