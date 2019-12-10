HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a vehicle that hit a pedestrian at a Hayden gas station and fled the scene.
The KCSO says on Monday around 4:50 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies and Northern Lakes Fire & EMS responded to the intersection of N. Ramsey Rd. and W. Hayden Ave. regarding a pedestrian hit-and-run collision in the gas station parking lot.
First responders discovered on scene that 61-year-old Stephen Walson suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Kootenai Health.
Deputies were unable to locate any witnesses on scene who observed the collision, but the gas station provided surveillance video of the incident. A dark-colored small SUV was observed running over Walson, before stopping and fleeing the scene.
Upon searching the area and following up on information, the identity of the driver and vehicle is unknown by deputies at this time.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their assistance in identifying the vehicle or driver. If anyone was a witness or recognizes the vehicle they are asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.