Update, Feb. 3, 4:30 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities have made an arrest after a fatal shooting in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood.
Christian Robinson has been charged with second-degree murder after being identified as a suspect early in the investigation.
Authorities still don't know what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man on North Market in the Hillyard area of Spokane.
Police say just around 1:15 a.m. Christian Salazar was shot and killed in a McDonald's parking lot. A woman called 911 saying her boyfriend had been shot, and when police arrived they found him dead.
There was one ambulance on scene. Crime scene tape has been set up are blocking off the entire parking lot.
A number of people have already been detained by police for questioning.
The McDonald's, normally open 24 hours, is closed and will remain so for some time while the investigation continues.
