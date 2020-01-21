Update: Authorities say no threat was found after responding to a suspicious package in downtown Spokane Tuesday morning.
Police tell KHQ the package wound up being an empty box in gift wrap. Roads in the area were expected to reopen around 9:45 a.m.
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at the Federal Building in downtown Spokane Tuesday morning.
Spokane Police are working with Federal Protective Services on the investigation.
There are traffic restrictions in the downtown Spokane area due to the police activity. Riverside Ave. is closed between Monroe & Post St.
Viewer footage from a witness shows bomb crews addressing a post office box near the Federal Building.
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.