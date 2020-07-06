POMEROY, Wash. - Authorities have recovered the body of a Clarkston man who went missing almost two weeks ago after his kayak appeared to have capsized on the Snake River.
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office was notified of a dead body in the Snake River over the weekend near 21 Wawawai Rd. in Garfield County. Whitman County deployed their marine unit and recovered the body.
The body was identified as 69-year-old Troy Genn of Clarkston.
Authorities say Genn had been kayaking near the Port of Clarkson when his kayak apparently capsized. The Asotin County Sheriff's Office recovered the kayak and located Genn's vehicle at a nearby boat launch back on June 24. The ACSO said Genn hadn't been located that day and stated his welfare was unknown at the time.
Next of kin has been notified.
