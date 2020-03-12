MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Authorities have released more information as well as body-cam footage from an officer-involved shooting last month that resulted in a Moses Lake K9 being shot and a suspect being fatally shot.
The Central Basin Investigative Team has been conducting the inquiry into the shooting on Friday, Feb. 28 that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Jose L. Rivera of Moses Lake. A Washington State Patrol detective is leading the investigation.
The investigation has included a civilian community member along with a family member of Rivera's during the CBIT process to hear about the investigation unfolding.
The investigation has included witness accounts, various body cam footage from law enforcement officers.
Moses Lake Police had probable cause to arrest Rivera, stemming from several robberies. On Feb. 28, a person called 911 stating Rivera was outside their Larson Community home in a silver pickup truck.
Responding MLPD officers attempted to stop Rivera, but he fled and led them and Grant County Sheriff's Deputies into the Cascade Valley area. Spike strips were used during the pursuit, flattening the truck's tires.
The truck turned north on Denton Rd. and came to a stop before the driver, positively identified as Rivera, fled on foot. Rivera was armed with a silver revolver. Officer Nick Stewart yelled commands for Rivera to stop, or his K9 partner Chief would be released, while also yelling commands to drop his gun.
In pursuit of Rivera on foot, Ofc. Stewart and Chief were fired at by Rivera. Ofc. Stewart reacted to the threat and exchanged gun fire. Rivera's shot struck K9 Chief in the head. Ofc. Stewart fired five shots from his handgun and one of the rounds struck Rivera in the head.
Aid was immediately requested at the scene and Rivera was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner said the gunshot to Rivera would have killed him instantly.
K9 Chief was transported by officers for medical attention. K9 Chief eventually underwent surgery to have his left eye removed and was released from the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Pullman on Wednesday, March 4. He is now recovering at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.