SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives have released a photo of what they believe is the vehicle of a suspect in an armed robbery at a Spokane Valley park.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the four-door car is described as a silvery/gray older Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200. The passenger's side rear window was broken and may be covered in plastic.
The suspects are two men who were armed with handguns during the robbery at Browns Park on Wednesday, August 28. They are said to be in their early to mid twenties with one described as having braided dark/black hair. The second suspect was wearing a black bandana covering his blond hair, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The driver, and potential owner of the car, was described as a white woman.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Kirk Keyser at (509)477-6611.