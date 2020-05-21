CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas, says an active shooter has been neutralized after forcing a lockdown in the area Thursday morning.
Around 6:15 a.m. CT Thursday, the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi reported an active shooter situation in the vicinity of its North Gate, putting the station in lockdown status.
Naval Security Forces responded to the scene, and the shooter was neutralized, according to another post from the Naval Air Station Station Corpus Christi.
An investigation is ongoing and the U.S. Navy said it is aware of the situation and confirmed the shooter was neutralized.
