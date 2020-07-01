SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators believe speed, impairment and a lack of seat belts and helmets appear to be factors in a fatal Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) crash in Spokane County.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies first responded to the 9900 block of E. Hays Road at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.
A man had called 911 to report he was riding a UTV when it rolled. He explained that a second rider had sustained a head injury. The caller said he ran to a nearby home to call for help.
Deputies and fire personnel arrived to find the overturned UTV and the second man who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man who called 911 was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injures.
Traffic Unit Collision Investigators were called to the scene to continue the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates speed and impairment appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Additionally, neither occupant of the UTV had been wearing a helmet or seat belt.
