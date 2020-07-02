CHENEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a girl who is missing and believed to have run away from her Cheney home over a month ago.
According to authorities, 15-year-old Lexus Bolieu may be staying in Spokane or the surrounding area, possibly with friends or other family members. She is believed to have run away from her home in the 7400 block of S. Spotted Rd. in Cheney back in May 2020.
The Sheriff's Office says efforts to locate Lexus have been unsuccessful so far and is looking for the public's help.
Bolieu is described as a 15-year-old white female, approximately 5’04”, 125 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen Lexus Bolieu or know of her location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10059659.
