RITZVILLE, Wash. - The Ritzville Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Department are investigating a homicide Thursday morning, and are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.
Police say the homicide happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 7th Ave. in Ritzville city limits.
Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Grayson D.W. Morris, last described wearing a Carhart jacket with a hood pulled over his head. He is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen leaving the location in a white SUV pictured. The make or model is currently unknown.
"If you see Grayson, please do not approach, contact police on 911" The Adams County Sheriff's Department said.
