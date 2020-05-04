Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers are looking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle possibly linked to a poaching case involving a pregnant cow elk and white-tailed doe near the Idaho-Washington border back in mid-April.
Officers are looking for the owner of a dark-colored Toyota Tundra, estimated year 2015-present, saying they are wanted for questioning. IDFG says the truck has a ladder rack in the bed and appears to have a small step on the passenger side.
Back on April 17, a cow elk and white-tailed doe were illegally shot three miles west of Blanchard in a privately-owned field off Blanchard-Elk Rd. The meat was dumped and necropsies revealed both the cow and doe were in the later months of pregnancies.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is partnering with IDFG on this case.
“This is an egregious crime,” said WDFW Police Captain Dan Rahn. “Not only was the shooting outside of the hunting season, but the animals were spotlighted, which is illegal, the meat was wasted, and a total of four animals killed.”
Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. A reward of up to $2,500 or bonus points toward special hunts are available for information that leads to a citation. Callers can remain anonymous.
