Authorities seeking information on missing person, 43-year-old Nathan Utt of Hayden

MISSING PERSON
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking information on a reported missing person, Nathan L. Utt, 43 years old of Hayden, Idaho.
Nathan was last seen on 4/15/19 at about 1130 am in the 9000 block of Maple St in Hayden. He said he was going to the store (Hayden Walmart), but never returned.
Nathan is dependent on daily medications and is deaf. He was possibly last wearing jeans and a red shirt. Nathan is 6'01" tall and about 180 lbs.
If anyone has information as to Nathan's location, please call the Sheriff's Office at (208)446-1300.