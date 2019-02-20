Authorities suspend search for missing Idaho man amid winter storm

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, AND WORLEY. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&