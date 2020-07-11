Coeur d'Alene authorities worked to bring a suspect into custody, after shots were fired near a bar and grill in the downtown area.
Two people were shot near the Iron Horse Bar and Grill. The gunshots were reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday Night. Both victims had been taken to Kootenai Health, according to Coeur d'Alene police. The conditions of those injured, and the extent of their injuries had not been released.
Video KHQ received from a bystander shows officers ordering the suspect to surrender outside of a home in the area. A SWAT team was at the scene working to get that suspect out of the home.
Crime tape was up around the Iron Horse, but the bar was still open at 11 p.m. Saturday night.
There was heavy police presence behind the bar, in a nearby ally.
The public had been asked to avoid the area, as it is an active investigation.
