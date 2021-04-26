SPOKANE, Wash. - There has been a auto/pedestrian collision on N Wall St & W Westview Ave.
Reports say the pedestrian has been transported to a medical facility with serious but what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
The driver is still on the scene and cooperating. They say the pedestrian was in the roadway.
Traffic investigators are on scene and working to find out what led up to the incident.
Expect slowdowns and road to be intermittently closed
KHQ will update this story as more information becomes available.