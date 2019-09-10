PHOTO: I-90 Hamilton Crash

UPDATE: Washington State Patrol says the victim in a hit and run crash has died on the way to the hospital. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

SPOKANE, Wash. - The right two lanes of westbound Interstate 90 are blocked off at the Second Ave. exit due to heavy police and first responder presence.

Police are investigating reports of a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash.

A KHQ crew is currently on scene working to learn more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information becomes available.

