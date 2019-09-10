UPDATE: Washington State Patrol says the victim in a hit and run crash has died on the way to the hospital.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The right two lanes of westbound Interstate 90 are blocked off at the Second Ave. exit due to heavy police and first responder presence.
Police are investigating reports of a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash.
A KHQ crew is currently on scene working to learn more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information becomes available.