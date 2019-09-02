SPOKANE, Wash. - The Lilac City could be the next town to use Olli, an autonomous shuttle bus service made by Phoenix-based Local Motors, if it's chosen.
City of Spokane leaders entered Spokane in the running to win the bus by submitting an idea on how to use it for the Pacific Northwest Olli Fleet Challenge.
The challenge asks municipalities, college and corporate campuses to propose a use for their fully-electric, autonomous vehicle that can seat up to eight people.
According to our partners at the Spokesman Review, the bus would run from the Rotary Fountain at the south end of Riverfront Park to the newly installed expo butterfly at the park's north entrance.
Olli has a top speed of 25 mph and comes equipped with lidar, a system that is similar to radar but uses laser beams to navigate instead of radio waves.
All entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges with industry experience before Olli is deployed.
Bringing Olli to Spokane has been met with both optimism and criticism from local leaders and transportation officials.
In an interview with our partners at the Spokesman Review, City Business Development Manager Charlie Wolff, who helped drive the city's application, called Olli an "attraction."
"It's a relatively low-cost pilot program, and a good way to showcase the technology," Wolff said. "It's not public transit. It's an attraction. There are no commitments and no firm anything yet."
Spokane Transit Authority CEO E. Susan Meyer called the potential use of Olli an "innovative amenity" in a written letter.
Spokane City Councilwoman Lori Kinnear, who sits on the STA's board of directors, said she thinks the pilot program sounds great, but was left with some unanswered questions.
Some of those included why Local Motors requires someone to sit in the Olli pod during the ride for safety if the vehicle is suppose to be autonomous.
Kinnear's other concerns included whether the pod is wheelchair accessible, if the vehicle is serving an actual need in the community, and whether it's the best choice for our climate given the fact that Olli cannot operate on ice or in the snow.
If the City of Spokane is approved to use Olli in Riverfront Park, it's unclear how much the city would pay to operate the pilot.
Wolff said the only number he's seen related to Olli is $88,000 for a three-month trial. That amount would cover insurance, paying for a driver or operator "at the wheel or emergency brake," advertising, marketing and partnerships.