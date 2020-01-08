Avalanche survivor posts accounts of being buried alive and rescued
On Wednesday, Silver Mountain resumed searching for a missing person after receiving a phone call from a family member who said they have not been able to get in contact with them since the avalanche.
The avalanche at Silver Mountain claimed two lives with five people rescued.
Skier Bill Fuzak was one of the people who was rescued and he posted about his accounts of the avalanche.
Fuzak wrote on a public Facebook Group page that they noticed snow fracturing pretty quickly above them and below them. Fuzak said another skier said, "it’s giving way, try to stay on top”.
Fuzak wrote, "a few seconds later while swimming to try and stay on top of the slide it slowed and pulled me down completely under the snow. As the moving snow ground to a halt and compressed around me I started punching upwards with my right fist to create an air hole above me. I was able to successfully reach the surface with my right fist and then started creating space around my mouth and face to get air."
After punching a hole for air, he started shouting and waving his hand out the hole so someone would see him.
Fuazk wrote that a second more powerful slide hit covering his breathing hole.
"I heard and felt the snow compress around me and I was unable to move anything but my right hand to clear my face and mouth," Fuzak wrote. "At this point I tried to calm my breathing and conserve air. I don’t know how long I stayed conscious after that. I had already relegated myself to the inevitable as I knew the air would not last long."
Fuazk wrote in the post that the first thing he remembers after coming back to consciousness was a group of rescuers cheering that a survivor had been found.
"I cannot give enough thanks and compliments for the effort shown by the Silver Mountain Ski Patrol, Search and Rescue volunteers as well as other skiers and riders that played a role in saving my life and the other riders lives. My family especially wants to thank them all for saving us. My heart goes out to the families of the two riders that did not survive."
