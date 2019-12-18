SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued avalanche warnings for the Cascades Mountains ahead of the expected snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, the highest peaks of the Cascade Mountains could see anywhere from three to five feet of snow through Friday.
The Northwest Avalanche Center is forecasting moderate to considerate avalanche danger through the Cascades during this time period. Significant snow fall coupled with a strong warm front could create very dangerous conditions in the mountain regions.
Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes are under moderate avalanche danger, while the West Cascades and Mt. Baker are under considerable avalanche danger. Mt. Hood in Oregon is under high avalanche danger.
Travel through the mountain passes through Friday is not advised. Make sure to check the weather forecast and have supplies in your car before you choose to head over the Cascades.
