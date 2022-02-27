THE CASCADES, Wash. - The Northwest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning lasting until Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
In their warning, they advise, "Avalanche warnings have been issued for almost all of our forecasting zones. Triggering a slide is likely and will be big enough to bury or kill you. Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain."
February 28, 2022
The National Weather Service of Spokane added an avalanche watch is in place for the Idaho Panhandle ranges. Any travelers should check the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center before driving through.