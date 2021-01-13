An avalanche warning has been issued by the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center indicating high avalanche hazard for the entire region, which includes: Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone counties. The warning doesn't apply to local ski areas within the region.

WHAT: The avalanche danger for the warning area is high due to snow, warm temperatures, rapid loading with rain and extremely high winds. Human  triggered avalanches are certain. 

WHERE: The Bitterroots, Selkirks, and Cabinet Mountains about 5,000 feet.

WHEN: Recent heavy snow combined with rain and wind will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. 

IMPACTS:

