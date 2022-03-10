Avelo Airlines announced it's coming to the Spokane International Airport. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane travelers will soon be able to take a nonstop flight to Burbank, California on Avelo Airlines, according to an announcement on Thursday. 

Travelers can purchase tickets now for a nonstop flight to Hollywood-Burbank airport. 

Last Update: March 9 at 5 p.m.

Spokane International Airport is adding a new airline and a new nonstop destination.

The details are set to be announced Thursday at 10:30 a.m. You can find those updates here on khq.com when they're released! 

