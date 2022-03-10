SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane travelers will soon be able to take a nonstop flight to Burbank, California on Avelo Airlines, according to an announcement on Thursday.
Travelers can purchase tickets now for a nonstop flight to Hollywood-Burbank airport.
Last Update: March 9 at 5 p.m.
Spokane International Airport is adding a new airline and a new nonstop destination.
The details are set to be announced Thursday at 10:30 a.m. You can find those updates here on khq.com when they're released!
BIG NEWS:— KHQ Local News (@KHQLocalNews) March 9, 2022
Tomorrow a new airline will announce they’re coming to Spokane with a brand new nonstop destination.
Where would you like a direct flight to?@bradmwarren will be reading your comments coming up! pic.twitter.com/ujD1FeZzgp