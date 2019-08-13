After temperatures both well above and below average the past week or so we are finally looking pretty normal for this time of year. If you step outside you will see beautiful blue skies now that the smoke has cleared and sunshine! Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 80's today, 84° is about normal for where we are now in August. Expect a light wind and mostly clear skies tonight. Things are looking quiet and pretty dry with our only watch spot being in the Northern Cascades.
Tomorrow looks to be similar to today with temperatures a little warmer in the mid to upper 80's. Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow with partly cloudy skies by tomorrow night. By the end of the week the next system is heading our way with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.