Average price for a home in Spokane increases to more than $480k in May

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're thinking about selling your home, now is the time to do it.
The average price for a home in Spokane went up again last month, to more than $480,000. The Spokane Association of Realtors says that's a $20,000 jump from April, which is setting a new record.
A year ago, the average closing price was just over $400,000. Local real estate experts say they're expecting the market to cool down in the coming months, since they think fewer people will be buying homes, and more will become available.
AVERAGE CLOSING PRICES:
- May 2022- $481,543
- April 2022- $460,388
- March 2022- $457,967
- February 2022- $426,067
- January 2022- $413,100
- December 2021- $417,357
- November 2021- $397,092
- October 2021- $405, 189
- September 2021- $413,863
- August 2021- $424, 454
- July 2021- $417, 136
- June 2021- $418,982
- May 2021- $407,343