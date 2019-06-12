According to Washington state’s Employment Security Department, the average annual wage grew by 5.5 percent in 2018 to $65,301.
The weekly wage rose from $1,190 in 2017 to $1,255 in 2018 including wages covered by unemployment insurance.
The three industries that drove the increase include retail trade, up 16.9 percent; information, up 13.1 percent; and professional, scientific, and technical services, up 9.7 percent.
Unemployment benefits are calculated using the average annual wage. Due to the increase, minimum weekly unemployment benefit, calculated at 15 percent of the average weekly wage, will increase by $10 to $188.
Twenty percent of unemployment claims are paid at full, while 10 percent receive the minimum.
The average annual wage is also used to compute employers’ unemployment taxes. Starting in 2020, employers will pay unemployment taxes on the first $52,700 paid to each employee, up from $49,800 in 2019.
Starting in January of 2020, the Department of Labor & Industries also use the average annual wage to calculate worker’s compensation benefits and Employment Security’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program.