The power is slowly being restored to Avista customers in the Sandpoint area after losing power Wednesday morning.
According to KHQ crews chasing the outages, every time they arrive the power has already been restored.
As of Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., only 85 people are affected by the outages.
Earlier, Avista was reporting about 800 outages, with more than 700 outages in the Sandpoint and Hope areas.
Avista has anticipated the most significant outages to be in that greater Sandpoint area.
