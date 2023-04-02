SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista customers could see a rate increase for electricity starting July 1 if the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) approves the utility's proposal.
In a release, Avista said the request stems from an increase in customer usage due to above average temperatures this summer and below average temperatures during winter.
"These extreme temperatures and corresponding increase in usage across the region led to higher wholesale electric and natural gas commodity costs that were well above the prices currently embedded in customers rates, resulting in the large deferral balance," said Avista in a letter to consumers.
If approved, the average residential customer would see an increase of 6%.
This follows a rate increase of 5.2% approved by the WUTC in December, 2022.
Avista offers services and outreach programs to those who need and qualify for assistance in managing their energy bills. Visit the Avista website to learn more.