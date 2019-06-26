Avista Utilities' outage map is showing several reported outages in North Idaho, Southeastern and Northeastern Washington.
In total, 2,485 Avista customers are without power.
Washington Avista outages have been reported in Northport, WA, Leadpoint, WA, Colville, WA, Clarkston, WA, near the Spokane International Airport and the Spokane Valley.
Idaho Avista outages have been reported Hayden, ID, Post Falls, ID, Southeast of Coeur d'Alene, ID, St. Maries, ID, Bovill, ID, Elk River, ID, North of Kendrick, ID, Juliaetta, ID, Lewiston, ID, Lapwai, ID, Cardiff Mill, ID, near Greer, ID, Ahsahka, ID, Orofino, ID.
To check the status of your outage, you can visit the Avista Outage Map.
To report an outage, call (800) 227-9187. Click here for more information on what to do if you face a power outage.