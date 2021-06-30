SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista is planning on reducing the number of Spokane residents who will experience planned power outages Wednesday, according to a release.
The number is expected to be reduced by around 6,000 from Tuesday's 22,000. 16,000 customers are still expected to experience the focused blackouts between noon and 8 p.m. The outages should last about one hour.
Avista is planning outages for the following areas:
- North Spokane near Fairwood and Five Mile
- Northeast Spokane
- Lewiston Orchards
A map with the areas where outages are planned can be found here:
Modifications to the energy grid, shifting of electric load and customer conservation of electricity have reduced the strain on Avista's systems, according to a release.