Avista Corp. has filed annual rate adjustments with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, seeking an increase in electric and natural gas prices that would add an average of around $4 to each customer's monthly bill and take effect in the fall.
Avista says if approved, the fixed cost adjustment (FCA) filings are designed to increase overall electric revenues by $4.9 million or 2.0 percent effective Oct. 1 and increase overall natural gas revenues by $1.2 million or 2 percent by Nov. 1.
The rate adjustments were driven primarily by a lower level of customer usage in 2018 due to a warmer-than-normal winter.
If approved, Idaho residential electric customers using an average of 898 kilowatt hours per month would see their monthly bills increase by about $3 per month from $82.57-85.57, or about 3.6 percent.
Idaho natural gas customers using about 61 therms per month would see monthly bills raise about $1.05 or 2.3 percent, from $45.67-46.72, if approved.
These annual findings are required and have no impact on the company's earnings. The FCA is a mechanism designed to break the link between a utility's revenues and customers' energy usage.
Avista's applications are proposals, subject to public review and a Commission decision.