Avista announces $165 million plan to install smart meters in Spokane homes

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista customers who choose to opt-out of the smart meter program could see a bump in their monthly bills come December 2020. 

According to Avista, the smart meter opt-out program has been in a pilot phase and the initial proposed opt-out price was $5 per month.

According to documents filed with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, Avista discovered it would cost the company significantly more than expected per-customer to manually check meters. The documents estimate that the cost to be about $21.52 per month. 

The documents Avista filed with the commission propose an increase from $5 to $15 in the monthly opt-out price. According to Avista, the change will "better align the program with the actual costs to serve opt-out customers." 

If the commission approves the request, customers who choose to opt-out of the smart meter program will see that $15 charge on their monthly bill starting in December 2020. 

The smart meter opt-out application and more information about how to opt-out is available here.

