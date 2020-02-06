SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista customers who choose to opt-out of the smart meter program could see a bump in their monthly bills come December 2020.
According to Avista, the smart meter opt-out program has been in a pilot phase and the initial proposed opt-out price was $5 per month.
According to documents filed with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, Avista discovered it would cost the company significantly more than expected per-customer to manually check meters. The documents estimate that the cost to be about $21.52 per month.
The documents Avista filed with the commission propose an increase from $5 to $15 in the monthly opt-out price. According to Avista, the change will "better align the program with the actual costs to serve opt-out customers."
If the commission approves the request, customers who choose to opt-out of the smart meter program will see that $15 charge on their monthly bill starting in December 2020.
The smart meter opt-out application and more information about how to opt-out is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.