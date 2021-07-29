POST FALLS, Idaho -- Fire investigators are investigating the Avista Island fire as arson, after ruling out all natural and accidental ignition sources.
The fire that sparked up over the weekend burned up to 3.5 acres in size and was quickly contained by fire crews. Additional crews remain on scene mopping up any hotspots but fire officials say the fire is now fully contained.
Fire crews from Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, Coeur d’Alene Fire, Northern Lakes Fire, Hauser Lake Fire, Department of Lands, U.S. Forest Service and Post Falls PD were all credited with making a fast stop on this fire. This quick response by fire units helped save infrastructure crucial to Avista's operations and the citizens of the Greater Kootenai County area.
Fire investigators are still investigating the cause of this fire, but have identified multiple points of origin on Avista Island. After ruling out all natural and accidental sources of ignition, the investigators say the fire will be investigated as an arson fire until proven otherwise.
If you have any information regarding this fire, please contact either the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517 or the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-877-75-ARSON