maple power line

UPDATE: Saturday 7:00 pm

As of 7:00 pm, Avista is reporting just over 3,100 customers are still without power following Friday's historic snowfall in the Spokane area. 

As of 5:00 pm Saturday, Avista reports they had restored power to approximately 81 percent of the 22,000 customers who lost power Friday night. 

"Currently, all available Avista crews are working the outages, including line crews, contract crews and vegetation management crews," the company said Saturday evening. "Restoring the remaining 4,173 customers will be challenging because of the nature of the time-consuming and labor-intensive repairs that are necessary for service restoration. With more than 474 outage incidents and the amount of damage to individual service lines, it is anticipated that the majority of the remaining customers’ power will be restored by Sunday evening. Estimated restoration times continue to be updated on the outage map at myavista.com/outage. We’re committed to responding to all incidents that are reported to us."

Inland Power was reporting 47 customers without power Saturday night. For the latest on their numbers, CLICK HERE

Previous Coverage: 

An early winter storm brought snow to part of the Inland Northwest on Friday and some power customers were affected by outages. Here are updates on the numbers being reported by the power companies. 

Power Restored

Avista: 14,000 restored

Inland Power: 1,000 restored

Kootenai Electric: 200 restored

Northern Lights: 17 restored

Customers Affected:

Avista: 22,000 customers affected 

Inland Power: 2,695 customers affected

Kootenai Electric: 411 customers affected

Northern Lights: 16 customers affected

Information will be updated as it is received. 

