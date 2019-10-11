In an update provided Friday afternoon, Avista Utilities says "more than 99% of customers have power" after more than 32,000 lost power during snowstorm earlier this week.
At the peak of the power outage early Wednesday morning, 32,234 customers were in the dark.
"Those customers who remain without power may have damage to their service equipment," the company said in a statement. "If damaged, all of these repairs need to be made by a licensed electrician before we can safely restore power to the home."
Avista said customers should look for the following:
- An overhead mast that is bent and pulled away from the house, causing a wire to hang.
- A bent mast broke the fitting where the wire connects to your electric meter.
- A broken meter fitting caused an arc or burned meter socket.
Crews will be available throughout the weekend to restore customers who have damage to their service equiment.
If power has been restored in your area, but your lights are still out, you are asked to call Avista at 1-800-227-9187.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.